Four arrested for robbery in Ghaziabad

Four people were arrested here for allegedly robbing people after offering them rides in an auto-rickshaw, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ashwani, Rameshwar, alias Ankit, Suraj and Sanjay, were arrested on Sunday night near the Yoganchal Ashram, City Superintendent of Police (Second) Gyanendra Singh said.

The police said they would drive around in the auto-rickshaw posing as passengers, offer people rides and rob whoever walked into the trap and boarded the vehicle.

The accused had robbed an income tax officer in the Link Road police station area on December 20 evening, the police said.

They were traced as another of their victims, Yatendra of Kotwalpur village, was able to note down the last three digits of the three-wheeler's registration number.

