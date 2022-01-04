U.S. jury in Theranos trial cannot agree on verdicts on all charges

A U.S. jury on Monday said that it could not agree on a verdict on all of the charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of fraud connected with the blood testing startup.

In a note, the jury said it was unable to reach unanimity on three of the 11 counts Holmes faces. The judge will now determine how to instruct jurors to proceed.

