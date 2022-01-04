Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel
A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was under way. The chopper went down near the northern city of Haifa. There were no further details.
