Israeli military helicopter crashes off Israeli coast, media reports

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 03:20 IST
Israeli military helicopter crashes off Israeli coast, media reports

An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel late on Monday and emergency crews were working to rescue the few people on board, Israeli media reported.

There was no immediate comment on the crash near the port city of Haifa from Israel's military or emergency response teams. Public broadcaster Kan said one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water but their the condition was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

