Left Menu

U.S. judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards

A U.S. judge on Monday formally dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during their shifts.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-01-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 08:07 IST
U.S. judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge on Monday formally dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during their shifts. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan dismissed claims against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after prosecutors said both complied with the six-month deferred prosecution agreements they had agreed to https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jeffrey-epsteins-jail-guards-avoid-prison-agreement-with-prosecutors-2021-05-22 last May.

Epstein killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Noel and Thomas were accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet that night rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, and they acknowledged having falsified records to make it seem they were monitoring Epstein properly.

Both cooperated with a federal probe arising from Epstein's death. William Barr, the U.S. attorney general at the time, had been angered that a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to kill himself while in federal custody. In a statement, Noel's lawyer Jason Foy said the case was "managed differently" by the government because of Epstein's "infamous" status, and said his client cooperated by providing insight into the "toxic culture, subpar training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management" of the now-closed jail.

Thomas' lawyer said last week https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-ends-case-against-jeffrey-epsteins-jail-guards-2021-12-30 that his client was happy the case was being dismissed, and looked forward to putting the matter behind him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022