BJP MLA Nitesh Rane files anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC in attempt to murder case

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in an attempt to murder case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:13 IST
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in an attempt to murder case. The matter is likely to be heard today.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker. On December 18, a Kankavli resident claiming to be a Shiv Sena worker had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane. (ANI)

