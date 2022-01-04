Left Menu

Maharashtra Lokayukta says BMC delaying Bachchan bungalow wall razing citing lame excuses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:15 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is citing lame excuses to delay the demolition of the compound wall of Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow in Juhu for a road-widening project, Maharashtra Lokayukta has said.

Stating that the demolition work will be delayed by at least a year as things stand now, Maharashtra Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade said in his recent order that the civic body should issue a notice to the deputy engineer (roads) western suburbs over the delay.

The BMC had said that it hasn't taken over a portion of land from the bungalow plot as it does not have a contractor in place for the road-widening project. The Shiv Sena-controlled civic body also said it would raze the wall and acquire the land in the next financial year when a road contractor is appointed for the purpose.

"The reason given by the BMC for not carrying out the demolition doesn't appear to be correct. Whenever a road-widening project is undertaken, adequate budgetary provision is made by the BMC for implementation. It is obvious that the BMC is delaying the demolition of the boundary wall by giving lame excuses," the Lokayukta order said.

"It is a matter of common knowledge that after May 30, no demolition work is carried out during monsoon. The work, therefore, would be delayed by at least one more year," it added.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda, who had complained to Maharashtra Lokayukta in October 2021 about the civic inaction, said the BMC in 2019 demolished the boundary wall of building premises adjoining Bachchan's bungalow and took over a portion of its land for the road-widening but left the actor's bungalow untouched.

