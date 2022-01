MUMBAI, JAN 04 (PTI) CLOSING RATES SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 61496.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47775.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47967.00 CALCUTTA BULLION :- SILVER RDY.(BAR) : 61,750.00 RS. PER KG.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : 61,850.00 RS. PER KG.

GOLD (24 CARAT) RDY. : 48,500.00 RS. PER 10 GMS.

GOLD (22 CARAT) RDY. : 46,000.00 RS. PER 10 GMS.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22 CARAT) : 46,700.00 RS. PER 10 GMS.

