My client falsely implicated in 'Bulli Bai' app case, says lawyer of accused engineering student

Advocate D. Prajapati, lawyer of the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused, 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar, on Tuesday said that his client has been falsely implicated in the case. Speaking to the media here in Mumbai, Advocate D. Prajapati, said, "My client has been sent to police custody till January 10. My client is falsely implicated in this case. Police had filed an application to obtain a search warrant."

The police informed, "The accused, Vishal Kumar have been sent to the police custody till January 10." A case was registered based on a complaint received on Jan 1, the probe is underway. We've contacted the app hosting platform and are awaiting their reply. Further action is to be taken based on their reply," Additional Commissioner of Police and Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chinmoy Biswal told ANI here today.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, informed the police. "The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to the 'Bulli Bai' app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown," said the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)