ED attaches Rs 27.87L assets of Bihar-based Naxal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:05 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (RD) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 27.87 lakh of a Bihar-based Naxal operative in connection with a money laundering probe against him.

The action has been undertaken against the family members and associates of Maoist Dilip Sahni alias Nitesh, the agency said in a statement.

The ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach three land parcels, LIC policies, a motorcycle, fixed and bank deposits worth a total Rs 27.87 lakh., it said.

The accused ''invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various immovable properties and deposits with bank in the name of his family members so as to project them as untainted'', they agency said. The money laundering case against Dilip Sahni, a ''habitual offender'', was filed by the ED after taking cognisance of at least a dozen FIRs of the Bihar Police that charged him for murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, use of arms and ammunition etc. in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

