War veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma's funeral held in Puri

His role in the 1971 war against Pakistan, as fleet commander in the Bay of Bengal, was pivotal in Indias victory.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma were consigned to flames with full naval honours at Swargadwara cremation ground here on Tuesday.

His elder son Captain Naveen Sarma lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, friends and well-wishers besides senior officers of Indian Navy and district officials.

While the Puri district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the cremation, navy gave the gun salute. The district police also offered a guard of honour to him.

A veteran of three wars, Vice Admiral Sarma died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. On December 1, he celebrated his 100th birthday at his residence in the Odisha capital.

Also active during World War 2, Sarma participated in both the 1965 and 1971 wars. His role in the 1971 war against Pakistan, as fleet commander in the Bay of Bengal, was pivotal in India's victory.

