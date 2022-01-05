U.S. says Sudan transition must be led by civilians
There must be a civilian-led transition in Sudan, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday amid protests in the country following a military coup on Oct. 25.
Security forces on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse large crowds demonstrating against military rule and recent protester deaths across the Sudanese capital Khartoum and neighbouring cities, eyewitnesses told Reuters.
