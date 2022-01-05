Left Menu

'Bulli Bai' app case: Mumbai police arrest one more student

Mumbai cyber police have arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the Bulli Bai app case, an official said on Wednesday. The student, identified as Mayank Rawal 21, was nabbed from the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said.

Updated: 05-01-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 10:16 IST
Mumbai cyber police have arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Wednesday. The student, identified as Mayank Rawal (21), was nabbed from the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said. The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh (19), alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app called `Bulli Bai', hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub.

While there was no actual `auction' or `sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

