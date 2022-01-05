Left Menu

Over one crore children in 15-18 age group have received COVID-19 vaccine so far: Mansukh Mandaviya

Over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till this afternoon, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:05 IST
Over one crore children in 15-18 age group have received COVID-19 vaccine so far: Mansukh Mandaviya
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till this afternoon, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. "Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," tweeted Mandaviya.

PM Modi had on December 25, 2021 announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022