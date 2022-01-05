Israel says defence minister met Jordan king, discussed regional stability

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday to discuss regional stability, Gantz's office said.

At peace since 1994, the neighbors' relations have long been strained by stagnant Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.

Wednesday's talks took place in Jordan, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)