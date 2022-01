India vs SA 2nd Test: Scoreboard, Day 3 (South African 2nd innings)

South Africa 2nd Innings (Target 240 Runs) Aiden Markram lbw Thakur 31 Dean Elgar batting 46 Keegan Petersen lbw Ashwin 28 Rassie van der Dussen batting 11 Extras (LB-2) 2 Total (For 2 wickets in 40 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-93 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-42-0, Mohammed Shami 9-2-22-0, Shardul Thakur 9-1-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-14-0, R Ashwin 8-1-14-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)