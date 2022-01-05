Left Menu

DRI seizes 1,575 kg cannabis from truck near Indore; two held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 1,575 kg ganja or cannabis worth Rs 3.15 crore from a truck near Indore city in Madhya Pradesh and arrested two peddlers, an official release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:15 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1,575 kg ganja or cannabis worth Rs 3.15 crore from a truck near Indore city in Madhya Pradesh and arrested two peddlers, an official release said on Wednesday. On specific information, the DRI's Indore unit intercepted the truck with the registration number of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The cannabis was found hidden under the sacks of salt in the truck, as per an official statement. The packets containing ganja (cannabis) weighing 1,575 kg valued at Rs 3.15 crore were recovered on being searched and seized, it said.

Both the occupants of the truck were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway. The DRI's Indore zonal unit has so far seized 8,300 kg of ganja in various operations during the ongoing financial year.

