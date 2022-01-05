Poland summons Belarusian charge d'affaires over diplomat's expulsion
The Polish foreign ministry summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Belarus, it said on Wednesday, amid simmering tensions between the countries.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the fact that the charge d'affaires was called in in a case related to the expulsion of a Polish consul," spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.
