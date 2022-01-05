Left Menu

SPG, IB primarily responsible for PM security, not state police, says Gehlot

It is serious because the nation has lost two prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and then Rajiv Gandhi in the past, he said Gehlot said without the clearance of the SPG the convoy cannot move. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi was stranded with his convoy when he was on his way to National Martyrs Museum in Hussainiwala in Punjab.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the accountability of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should be fixed first for the PM security breach incident in Punjab.

He said the two agencies are primarily responsible for the Prime Minister’s security and the local police only work in coordination with them during the PM visit.

“It is a serious matter if any lapse in the security of the Prime Minister had indeed occurred. It is serious because the nation has lost two prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and then Rajiv Gandhi in the past,” he said Gehlot said without the clearance of the SPG the convoy cannot move. The SPG and IB give clearance for movement only after they are fully sure of the security arrangements, he said. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi was stranded with his convoy when he was on his way to National Martyrs Museum in Hussainiwala in Punjab. Landing in Bathinda, the PM chose to travel by road after waiting for weather to clear. When it was 30 kms away from the museum destination, the convoy met with a road blockade allegedly put there by the agitating farmers.

