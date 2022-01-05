Left Menu

SC modifies sentence of rape, murder convict; awards him 30 yrs in jail sans remission

The High Court upheld the conviction of the appellant but converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. It held that the imprisonment of life shall be till the natural life of the man.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:37 IST
SC modifies sentence of rape, murder convict; awards him 30 yrs in jail sans remission
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has modified the sentence of imprisonment till the natural life awarded to a man convicted of raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl to 30 years in jail without remission.

A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hrishikesh Roy referred to Section 376-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and said it provides for punishment for the commission of an offence for a term which shall not be less than 20 years and which may extend to imprisonment for life.

''Without disturbing the findings recorded by the courts below relating to the conviction of the appellant, we are of the considered view that the life imprisonment till the natural life of the appellant should be modified to a sentence of 30 years without remission.

''Section 376-A IPC provides for punishment for the commission of an offence for a term which shall not be less than 20 years and which may extend to imprisonment for life,'' the bench said.

A trial court had convicted the man under Sections 376-A (punishment for sexual assault), 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and imposed death penalty. The High Court upheld the conviction of the appellant but converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. It held that the imprisonment of life shall be till the natural life of the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022