White House: US, allies girding for security talks with Russia next week
The United States and its allies will raise election interference, arms agreements, Ukraine and other issues at security talks with Russia next week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.
She said U.S. delegations will raise concerns with Russia's security actions in Europe during talks next week.
