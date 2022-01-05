Defence ministry allows pension to kin if pensioner is charged with murder of govt servant

The defence ministry on Wednesday allowed pension to be given to eligible family members of a pensioner in case the latter is charged with murder or abetment of murder of a government servant.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare had issued a notification on June 16, 2021 allowing ''family pension to other eligible family member in the event of family pensioner, charged with the offence of murdering the government servant or for abetting in the commission of such an offence''.

Therefore, the ministry said, its Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare on Wednesday issued an order regarding application of provisions contained in the above notification to the armed forces pensioners.

''This provision shall be applicable with effect from June 16, 2021,'' it mentioned.

