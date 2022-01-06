Left Menu

Indian Army conducts training exercise with IAF's Apache attack helicopters

The Indian Army brigade under the Rising Star Corps conducted an integrated training exercise with Apache attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF), they informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:44 IST
Indian Army conducts training exercise with IAF's Apache attack helicopters. Image Credit: ANI
The Operational parameters of joint manoeuvres were successful, the Indian Army said.

"An Indian Army brigade under Rising Star Corps conducted an integrated training exercise with Apache attack helicopters of IAF. Operational parameters of joint manoeuvres and communication between Apaches, armoured fighting vehicles and infantry were successfully validated," Indian Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

