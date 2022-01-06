5 inmates of Delhi's Tihar Jail 'injure themselves', DG Tihar denies suicide bid

In a bizarre incident reported in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, five inmates belonging to the same ward injured themselves said, jail officials. DG Tihar, Sandeep Goyal said that the inmates had injured themselves, and nobody had made any attempt to commit suicide.

The incident took place on Monday after which the injured were shifted to the jail hospital immediately. According to the jail authorities, all the inmates were in ward number 1 of jail number 3.

