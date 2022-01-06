Left Menu

5 inmates of Delhi's Tihar Jail 'injure themselves', DG Tihar denies suicide bid

In a bizarre incident reported in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, five inmates belonging to the same ward injured themselves, said jail officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 10:19 IST
5 inmates of Delhi's Tihar Jail 'injure themselves', DG Tihar denies suicide bid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident reported in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, five inmates belonging to the same ward injured themselves said, jail officials. DG Tihar, Sandeep Goyal said that the inmates had injured themselves, and nobody had made any attempt to commit suicide.

The incident took place on Monday after which the injured were shifted to the jail hospital immediately. According to the jail authorities, all the inmates were in ward number 1 of jail number 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022