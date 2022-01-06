Left Menu

Punjab govt forms panel to probe lapses during PM's visit, report in three days

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:19 IST
Security lapse at flyover in Punjab (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high level committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

The committee, which will submit its report within three days, comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

"In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab Government has constituted a high level committee," the spokesperson said. In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment. Home Minister Amit Shah said such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab ''tried to physically harm'' the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

Modi who had landed in Bathinda had to take the road route to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather.

When the convoy reached near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road, around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, some protestors blocked the road following which the PM's cavalcade was halted for almost 15-20 minutes on a flyover.

Modi, who was visiting Punjab after two years, was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. He was also to address a rally in Ferozepur.

