Left Menu

Russia-led security bloc says peacekeepers have started Kazakhstan mission

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:59 IST
Russia-led security bloc says peacekeepers have started Kazakhstan mission
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force that includes troops from four other former Soviet republics, the secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) said on Thursday.

The deployment came in response to an appeal from the president of Kazakhstan to help stabilize the Central Asian country amid a wave of protests sparked by a fuel price rise.

The secretariat said the peacekeepers' main tasks would be to protect important state and military facilities and help the Kazakh law and order forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022