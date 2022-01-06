MoS Nityanand Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital with mild symptoms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:09 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital with mild symptoms. "My covid test report has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution," the Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

MoS Home Rai on Wednesday took part in an event organized at the CRPF's Shaurya Officer's Institute in Delhi where he distributed the last 10 Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) cards to the personnel of each seven forces belonging to Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Security Guard (NSG). MoS Home Nityanand Rai was in Bihar from 31 December to 4 January and participated in several programmes in different districts including the BJP state Morcha programme in Patna.

Four Bihar ministers, including both Deputy CM Renu Devi and Tar Kishore Prasad, tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

