Man killed, father injured while making crackers in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man was killed while his father sustained grievous injuries in an explosion at their residence in Miranpur police station limits here on Thursday, police said.

Muzaffarnagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said the explosion took place at the residence of one Kamaruddin (50) in Teergar locality when he and his family members were making crackers.

The SP identified the deceased as Kamaruddin's son Uvesh (25). Kamaruddin was rushed to hospital. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

