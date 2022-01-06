Left Menu

Jharkhand: Three accused in stoning, burning of man arrested

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:41 IST
Jharkhand: Three accused in stoning, burning of man arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people accused in the recent stoning and burning of a 32-year-old man in Jharkhand's Simdega district were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Sanju Pradhan was stoned to death and his body set on fire by a mob barely 100 metres from his home near Besrajara Bazar on Tuesday on the charges of illegally felling trees for stealing and smuggling wood, which is against local tribal traditions.

Police had booked 13 identified accused and 25 other unknown people in the case.

''Three accused named in the FIR were arrested on Thursday morning. A manhunt has been launched to nab the others. None of the guilty people will be spared,'' Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrej told PTI.

The accused have been booked for murder, rioting with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had asked the deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and inform him after taking legal action.

The incident took place barely a fortnight after the Jharkhand Assembly passed the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, which aims at providing ''effective protection'' of constitutional rights of people and the prevention of mob violence in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022