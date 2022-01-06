Jharkhand: Three accused in stoning, burning of man arrested

Three people accused in the recent stoning and burning of a 32-year-old man in Jharkhand's Simdega district were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Sanju Pradhan was stoned to death and his body set on fire by a mob barely 100 metres from his home near Besrajara Bazar on Tuesday on the charges of illegally felling trees for stealing and smuggling wood, which is against local tribal traditions.

Police had booked 13 identified accused and 25 other unknown people in the case.

''Three accused named in the FIR were arrested on Thursday morning. A manhunt has been launched to nab the others. None of the guilty people will be spared,'' Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrej told PTI.

The accused have been booked for murder, rioting with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had asked the deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and inform him after taking legal action.

The incident took place barely a fortnight after the Jharkhand Assembly passed the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, which aims at providing ''effective protection'' of constitutional rights of people and the prevention of mob violence in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)