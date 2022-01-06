Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions

Britain warned Moscow on Thursday that it was working with Western partners on high-impact sanctions targetting Russia's financial sector should it invade Ukraine.

"The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including high impact measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.

Truss said she would visit Kyiv later this month.

