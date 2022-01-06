Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Turkmenistan on disaster management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Union cabinet on Thursday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Turkmenistan on cooperation in disaster management.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

The MoU between India and Turkmenistan seeks to put in place a system whereby both countries will be benefitted from the disaster management mechanisms of each other.

It will also help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field, according to the government.

The MoU envisages cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis in various areas -- monitoring and forecasting emergencies, assessment of their consequences and interaction between appropriate organisations involved in disaster management through competent authorities.

The two countries will jointly plan, develop and implement research projects, exchange scientific and technical publications, and publish results of research works in disaster management, the statement noted.

Exchange of information, periodicals or any other publications, video and photo materials, as well as technologies will be done, as mutually agreed, within the scope of the MoU.

Joint conferences, seminars, workshops as well as exercises and training in relevant fields will be organised. There will also be exchange of experts and experiences in disaster management, the statement mentioned.

India currently has bilateral or multilateral agreements, MoUs, joint declaration of Intent or Memorandums of Cooperation in disaster management with Switzerland, Russia, Germany, Japan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Italy and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

