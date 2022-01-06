Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized, 1 arrested
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A 46-year-old man hailing from neighbouring West Bengal was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, an Excise official said.
Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials nabbed the man on the Digha-Chandaneswar Road while he was transporting the drugs from West Bengal's Murshidabad district to Jaleswar in Odisha, he said.
The accused hails from West Bengal's Birbhum district, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast
Odisha CM announces financial assistance of Rs 1,444 crore for repair work under govt housing scheme
India successfully tests short-range surface to surface guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off Odisha coast: DRDO.
Cold wave grips Odisha, Phulbani coldest at 3.5 degrees Celsius
Odisha CM launches livelihood assistance to beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana