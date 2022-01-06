Left Menu

Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized, 1 arrested

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:52 IST
Odisha: Brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized, 1 arrested
A 46-year-old man hailing from neighbouring West Bengal was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials nabbed the man on the Digha-Chandaneswar Road while he was transporting the drugs from West Bengal's Murshidabad district to Jaleswar in Odisha, he said.

The accused hails from West Bengal's Birbhum district, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

