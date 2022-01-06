Left Menu

Senegal rejects bill to double jail time for homosexuality

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:15 IST
Senegal rejects bill to double jail time for homosexuality
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's National Assembly has rejected a proposed law that would have doubled the jail time for people convicted of homosexuality, which is illegal in the country, though proponents of the bill vowed to press ahead with their efforts.

The proposed legislation backed by about a dozen members of parliament would have increased the maximum sentence from five years to 10. But legislative members of President Macky Sall's coalition already had said they found the measure unnecessary and on Wednesday it was formally rejected.

The office of the National Assembly issued a statement saying that Sall already had made clear that homosexuality will not be legalized and is already “severely punished by the Senegalese penal code.” Human rights groups and Western leaders have lobbied Senegal to ease its laws against sexual minorities, bringing up the issue on business trips to the West African country in recent years.

Prosecutions for homosexuality in Senegal had been rare, though human rights activists say arrests are on the rise. Discrimination still runs deep in this moderate, predominantly Muslim country where the bodies of gay men have even been dug out of cemeteries after their families had laid them to rest there.(AP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022