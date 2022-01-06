Left Menu

MP: EOW registers case against officials for pocketing funds meant for poor

Updated: 06-01-2022 23:22 IST
MP: EOW registers case against officials for pocketing funds meant for poor
  Country:
  India

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday registered a case against Sironj Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shobit Tripathi and others for allegedly siphoning off funds meant as assistance for poor households for weddings.

They were charged with fraud and embezzlement under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, the EOW said in a release.

Investigation found that between 2019 and November 2021, the Janpad CEO cleared 5,923 cases for financial help to persons in the economically weaker section for marriage.

A total of Rs 30.18 crore were ostensibly disbursed under the scheme, but most of these `marriages' were bogus and the money had been siphoned off, the EOW alleged. Further probe is on.

