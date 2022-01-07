Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking quashing of recognition, symbols allotted to BJP, Cong

Left Menu

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking quashing of the recognition and symbols allotted to the BJP and the Congress.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the order on a PIL moved by Sheshmani Nath Tripathi, who claimed to be a primary member of the Samajwadi Party.

Passing the order, the court considered several Supreme Court verdicts and found that the petition was not maintainable for the petitioner had not arrayed the BJP and the Congress as opposite parties even though they are the affected parties. The court also did not find any public interest in instituting the PIL.

The petitioner had alleged that the Election Commission does not have any power to grant recognition and symbol to a political party.

