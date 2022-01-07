Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa

China said on Thursday it would appoint a special envoy to foster peace in the turbulent Horn of Africa and wanted to shift focus on the continent to trade over infrastructure. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in Kenya, which has been active in diplomatic efforts to halt war in Ethiopia since late 2020 between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal government.

Italian man accused of stealing unpublished books pleads not guilty in New York

An Italian man working in publishing in London pleaded not guilty in Manhattan to charges he stole unpublished manuscripts of hundreds of authors by impersonating editors and agents, hoping to claim the authors' literary ideas as his own. Filippo Bernardini, 29, entered his plea on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger in Manhattan, one day after his arrest upon arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Russia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence erupts

Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty on Thursday as Russia sent in paratroopers to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight into the early hours of Thursday morning. Authorities said at least 18 members of the security forces had died, including two found decapitated. More than 2,000 people were arrested.

N.Korea says U.S. actions over Beijing Games are 'insult' to Olympic spirit

North Korea blamed "hostile forces" and the worldwide pandemic for not being able to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and accused the United States and its allies of trying to prevent the Games' success, state media said on Friday. North Korea's Olympic Committee and Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports sent a letter to counterparts in China, including the Beijing Olympics organising committee, expressing their support for the Games despite their absence, KCNA news agency reported.

U.S and Japan to launch new defense research and development agreement

The United States and Japan will sign a new research and development agreement to make it easier to collaborate on countering new defense threats, including hypersonics and space-based capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Foreign and defense ministers of the United States and Japan met virtually to discuss stepping up security ties amid a focus on Japan's role as tensions rise over Taiwan and North Korean missile threats continue.

U.S. aims to step up economic ties in Indo-Pacific in year ahead

The United States needs to "step up its game" on economic engagement in Asia, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, calling such outreach the defining element of U.S. policy in the region for the year ahead. Campbell, at a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace webinar, said President Joe Biden had made clear the United States needs to be instrumental in the framing of economic and commercial engagement and trade practices in the Indo-Pacific as China's influence grows.

Jordan MPs back constitutional reforms to revitalise politics

Jordan's parliament on Thursday approved government-backed constitutional reforms intended to revitalise the country's stagnant political life, although some opposition deputies slammed the changes as incapable of strengthening democracy. The changes were approved by a majority of 104-8 after a marathon debate over the measures, originally proposed by a royal committee appointed by King Abdullah, a close U.S. ally and the ultimate decision maker in the country of 10 million.

Brazil's Bolsonaro knocks vaccinating children, criticizes health regulator

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Thursday for authorizing the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against COVID-19, one day after his health minister unveiled plans to inoculate that age group. Vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro said in a radio interview that he had not heard of children dying of COVID-19 and repeated that his daughter Laura, 11, would not be vaccinated.

Ten bodies left in car outside Mexican state governor's office

Mexican authorities have arrested two suspects after an SUV filled with 10 bodies was left outside the office of a Mexican state governor in a public square lit up with Christmas tree and holiday decorations, officials said on Thursday. David Monreal, governor of the central state of Zacatecas, said in a video filmed at the plaza that the car contained bodies of people with apparent signs of beating and bruising.

Bail hearing begins for Canadian fashion designer Nygard, continues Friday

A bail hearing for Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who faces charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, began on Thursday before extending to a second day.

Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada's wealthiest people. Nygard, 80, faces charges in both Canada and the United States.

