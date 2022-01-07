Left Menu

Russia is sure Kazakhstan will cope with problems -deputy foreign minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:54 IST
Russia is sure Kazakhstan will cope with problems -deputy foreign minister
Alexander Grushko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia is sure that Kazakhstan will cope with its problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was quoted on Friday as saying.

RIA news agency quoted Grushko as saying that Russia and other former Soviet states in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which has sent peacekeepers to help Kazakhstan deal with an explosion of unrest, were "standing up for Kazakhstan and doing as allies should".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022