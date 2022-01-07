Russia is sure Kazakhstan will cope with problems -deputy foreign minister

Russia is sure that Kazakhstan will cope with its problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was quoted on Friday as saying.

RIA news agency quoted Grushko as saying that Russia and other former Soviet states in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which has sent peacekeepers to help Kazakhstan deal with an explosion of unrest, were "standing up for Kazakhstan and doing as allies should".

