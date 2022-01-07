Left Menu

France's Le Drian: progress made on Iran nuclear talks but time running out

Progress has been made regarding the Iran nuclear talks although time is running out, said French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday. But time is running out," Le Drian told BFM TV and RMC Radio. Iran is currently negotiating with major world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:26 IST
France's Le Drian: progress made on Iran nuclear talks but time running out
Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)
  • Country:
  • France

Progress has been made regarding the Iran nuclear talks although time is running out, said French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday. "I remain convinced we can reach a deal. But time is running out," Le Drian told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

Iran is currently negotiating with major world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier this week that those nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna had shown modest progress and that the United States hopes to build on the progress that had been made.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities but former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he took office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022