Tihar Prisoner swallows mobile phone fearing search

An under trial prisoner at Tihar jail swallowed a cell phone when the jail staff was approaching for search on suspicion, DG (Prison)Sandeep Goel told ANI on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:56 IST
"On January 5, one inmate of Jail no.1, Tihar swallowed a mobile phone when our staff approached him for search on suspicion," said the jail official.

"He was sent to DDU hospital. Though his condition is fine so far, but mobile is still inside," added Goel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

