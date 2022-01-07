Dept of Justice gets national e governance award

The e-Courts project of the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry was on Friday conferred with the national award for e-governance.

In a statement, the department said the national award ''tel:202021''2020-21 (gold category 1) was presented to its eCourts Mission Mode Project for 'excellence in governance in government process re-engineering for digital transformation'.

The awards are presented every year by the Personnel Ministry for exemplary implementation of e Governance initiatives to recognise and promote excellence in implementation of e governance initiatives.

In a tweet, the department said the award was presented by Union minister Jitendra Singh to Secretary (Justice) Barun Mitra and Director eCourts Ashok Kumar.

