Dept of Justice gets national e governance award

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:06 IST
The e-Courts project of the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry was on Friday conferred with the national award for e-governance.

In a statement, the department said the national award ''tel:202021''2020-21 (gold category 1) was presented to its eCourts Mission Mode Project for 'excellence in governance in government process re-engineering for digital transformation'.

The awards are presented every year by the Personnel Ministry for exemplary implementation of e Governance initiatives to recognise and promote excellence in implementation of e governance initiatives.

In a tweet, the department said the award was presented by Union minister Jitendra Singh to Secretary (Justice) Barun Mitra and Director eCourts Ashok Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

