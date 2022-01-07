Left Menu

BSF recovers abandoned Pakistani boat in Sutlej

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:03 IST
The Border Security Force Friday recovered an abandoned Pakistani boat in Sutlej river near a Border Out Post along the India-Pakistan border, sources said.

They said the wooden boat was found by a BSF patrol.

However, nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

