BSF recovers abandoned Pakistani boat in Sutlej
PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:03 IST
The Border Security Force Friday recovered an abandoned Pakistani boat in Sutlej river near a Border Out Post along the India-Pakistan border, sources said.
They said the wooden boat was found by a BSF patrol.
However, nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, the sources said.
