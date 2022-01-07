Left Menu

Nagpur: Case registered against `JeM members' for conducting recce of important places

A case has been registered against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of vital installations in the city, a top official said on Friday.Notably, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS is located in the area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station where the FIR has been registered.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:06 IST
Nagpur: Case registered against `JeM members' for conducting recce of important places
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of ''vital installations'' in the city, a top official said on Friday.

Notably, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is located in the area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station where the FIR has been registered. City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that police recently received information that recce of some ''vital installations'' was done by some JeM members a few months ago.

A case was registered on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the crime branch is conducting probe, he said. He, however, did not specify the locations where recce was allegedly conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022