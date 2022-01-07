Left Menu

Nepal Foreign Minister Khadka and EAM Jaishankar hold telephone conversation; discuss bilateral cooperation

Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as to assess the progress made in the implementation of development projects and post-earthquake reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as to assess the progress made in the implementation of development projects and post-earthquake reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here. “The two foreign ministers exchanged best wishes on the occasion of New Year 2022 and expressed the hope for a better and a prosperous year ahead. Matters related to the bilateral exchange of visits and the progress made in the implementation of development projects and post-earthquake reconstructions mainly figured during the discussion,” according to a press release issued by the ministry on Thursday. The discussion also focused on the friendly state of bilateral relations between the two countries, it said. ''Nepal’s Foreign Minister thanked Jaishankar for India’s continued support and cooperation extended to Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue conversation on areas of cooperation between the two countries, it added. The latest round of interactions came after Jaishankar held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. On Wednesday, Jaishankar also held similar conversations with foreign ministers of Australia, Indonesia, Maldives and Bhutan.

