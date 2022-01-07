Four persons arrested for killing a peacock in Jammu

Four people were arrested for allegedly killing a peacock on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, official sources said.

Hunting and killing of a peacock is prohibited by law and it is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to the Indian Forest Act, 1972, those found guilty under this law can be jailed for up to seven years.

The peacock was killed during hunting and it was shot with a 12-bore gun at Karkoi village in Akhnoor Tehsil, the sources said.

The weapon along with a vehicle was seized and four person - Ishtiyaq, Safdar, Farooq and Tanzeem -- were arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)