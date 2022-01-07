Three men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder

The three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man running through their coastal Georgia neighborhood in 2020, appeared in court on Friday before a judge expected to sentence them to life in prison. Under Georgia law, the only question before Judge Timothy Walmsley as the sentencing hearing began in Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick was whether to allow any of the three men to seek parole after 30 years.

A jury found Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty in late November of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony. Lawyers for all three men have said they will appeal the convictions. All three men also face a federal trial in February on hate-crime charges, accused in an indictment of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his "race and color."

Arbery, a 25-year-old avid jogger, was running through the mostly white residential neighborhood of Satilla Shores on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when the McMichaels decided to grab their guns, jump in a pickup truck and give chase. The younger McMichael would later testify to the jury they had a hunch Arbery might be fleeing a crime. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after it passed his driveway, and pulled out his cellphone to record Travis McMichael firing a shotgun at Arbery at close range. Arbery had nothing on him besides his running clothes and sneakers.

Bryan's lawyer Kevin Gough began the hearing with an unsuccessful attempt to argue that sentencing his client to life without parole was a "cruel and unusual" punishment, and therefore unconstitutional, given that Bryan himself did not kill Arbery. Bryan's video caused outrage when it emerged months later and it became clear that none of the men involved had yet been arrested after a local prosecutor concluded the killing was justified.

The three men will be allowed to address the court if they wish during Friday's hearing, and prosecutors from the Cobb County district attorney's office will be able to call on Arbery's relatives to share victim impact statements.

