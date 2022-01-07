Austria's chancellor Nehammer tests positive for coronavirus
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:25 IST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has tested positive for coronavirus, the chancellery said on Friday, adding that he was in self-isolation and was not showing symptoms.
"There is no need to worry, I am fine and doing well," the chancellery quoted Nehammer as saying.
