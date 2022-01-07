Landmine attack by Maoists foiled near Odisha-Andhra border

A landmine attack by suspected Maoists was foiled by BSF near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, police said.

BSF personnel detected the landmines buried under the road near Korigandhi village in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha, they said.

The landmines were detected when combing operations were underway for road construction work in the area, they said.

Five IEDs were found buried. They were recovered and safely defused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)