Two drug suppliers held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:21 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Brijesh (26), a resident of Pooth Kalan village, and Vikram alias Bunty (37), a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

On Wednesday, police following a tip-off nabbed Brijesh when he had come near Saheed Bhagat Singh Vyayam Shala, Pooth Kalan, to deliver drugs. A total of 100 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

Brijesh disclosed that he used to procure contraband from Vikram. Vikram was also apprehended and 15 grams of heroin was seized from his car, he said.

Brijesh was previously involved in a case and he was out on bail. Vikram has previously been involved in five criminal cases, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

