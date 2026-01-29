Northern Army commander reviews evolving security dynamics in Jammu

Left Menu

Armys Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Thursday reviewed the evolving security dynamics in Jammu region with focus on strengthening counter-terrorism grid, officials said. The meeting held at Jammu-based White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, comes amid a series of encounters in Kathua and Kishtwar districts during the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the higher reaches, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:57 IST
Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Thursday reviewed the evolving security dynamics in Jammu region with focus on strengthening counter-terrorism grid, officials said. The meeting held at Jammu-based White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, comes amid a series of encounters in Kathua and Kishtwar districts during the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the higher reaches, they said. An army paratrooper and a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in separate encounters in Kishtwar and Kathua districts in the past fortnight. In a post on X, the Army said Lt Gen Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Northern Command, chaired a comprehensive joint security review meeting with key stakeholders at Nagrota to assess the evolving security dynamics in the region. ''The forum discussed seamless synergy in operations, joint combat readiness and strengthening of the counter terrorism grid. Modalities for heightened alertness were also formulated, leveraging all available resources in the region,'' the Northern Command said.

