Left Menu

Power Theft Crackdown: Sultanpuri Resident Convicted

An electricity court has convicted a Sultanpuri resident in a power theft case, imposing fines and a jail term. The individual used unauthorized connections from TPDDL poles in 2019. The case highlights ongoing efforts to curb power theft in Delhi, with 22 convictions over the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:22 IST
Power Theft Crackdown: Sultanpuri Resident Convicted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electricity court in Rohini has delivered a verdict against a Sultanpuri resident implicated in a power theft case dating back to 2019, according to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.88 lakh alongside a six-month imprisonment.

The accused was found to have illegally drawn electricity for domestic use directly from TPDDL poles, bypassing official meters, with a total connected load of 9.1 kW. As a result, the accused was billed Rs 1,88,772 for the stolen power.

This conviction marks one of 22 similar cases resolved by the TPDDL in the past year, underscoring the company's ongoing efforts to promote ethical electricity usage in Delhi. Officials urge consumers to avoid dishonest practices and contribute to disciplined energy consumption.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026