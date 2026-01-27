Power Theft Crackdown: Sultanpuri Resident Convicted

An electricity court in Rohini has delivered a verdict against a Sultanpuri resident implicated in a power theft case dating back to 2019, according to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.88 lakh alongside a six-month imprisonment.

The accused was found to have illegally drawn electricity for domestic use directly from TPDDL poles, bypassing official meters, with a total connected load of 9.1 kW. As a result, the accused was billed Rs 1,88,772 for the stolen power.

This conviction marks one of 22 similar cases resolved by the TPDDL in the past year, underscoring the company's ongoing efforts to promote ethical electricity usage in Delhi. Officials urge consumers to avoid dishonest practices and contribute to disciplined energy consumption.